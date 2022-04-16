VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Short Interest Update

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the March 15th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VectivBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in VectivBio in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VectivBio by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new stake in VectivBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VectivBio by 10,635.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 72,005 shares during the period. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC lifted its position in VectivBio by 0.3% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,592,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

VECT opened at $5.47 on Friday. VectivBio has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

