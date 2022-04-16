Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is a lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems. Velodyne Lidar Inc., formerly known as Graf Industrial Corp., is based in HOUSTON. “

VLDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Shares of VLDR stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. Velodyne Lidar has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $16.11.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 63.01% and a negative net margin of 345.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $18,420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Barnhart sold 20,374 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $43,396.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,101,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $210,200 and sold 25,771,575 shares valued at $59,483,807. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

