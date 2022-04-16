Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VERX shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VERX opened at $15.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1,571.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.87. Vertex has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $23.63.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Vertex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter worth $605,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 48.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. 20.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

