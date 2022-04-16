Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.43.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VERX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Vertex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 310,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at $1,146,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 89,959 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 856,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter worth $4,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VERX opened at $15.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,571.00, a P/E/G ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. Vertex has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $23.63.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.20 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

