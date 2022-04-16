Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives $26.33 Average PT from Analysts

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VERU shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veru by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Veru in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Veru by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veru in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VERU stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. Veru has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Veru will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

