Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Up 50.7% in March

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the March 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vext Science stock opened at 0.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.48. Vext Science has a 1 year low of 0.32 and a 1 year high of 0.86.

Get Vext Science alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vext Science in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vext Science, Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, creation of edibles, retail dispensary, and wholesale distribution of cannabis products. It operates through the Management and Advisory Services, and Liquid Gas Sales business segments. Through its subsidiaries, it also provides employee leasing services, agricultural technology and research services, and related consulting and administrative services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vext Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vext Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.