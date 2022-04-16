Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives $42.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

VCTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth $2,226,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth $562,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 29,193 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Victory Capital by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $26.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $229.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.45 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 40.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

