Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,667.78 ($34.76).
VCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($30.36) price target on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($27.89) to GBX 2,060 ($26.84) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th.
LON:VCT opened at GBX 1,770 ($23.06) on Friday. Victrex has a one year low of GBX 1,726 ($22.49) and a one year high of GBX 2,720 ($35.44). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,885.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,175.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.72.
Victrex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.
Read More
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.