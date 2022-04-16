Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,667.78 ($34.76).

VCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($27.89) to GBX 2,060 ($26.84) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($30.36) price objective on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Victrex news, insider Brendan Connolly bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,920 ($25.02) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,509.77). Also, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 2,800 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,893 ($24.67) per share, with a total value of £53,004 ($69,069.59). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,322 shares of company stock worth $6,305,348.

Shares of Victrex stock opened at GBX 1,770 ($23.06) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,885.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,175.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Victrex has a 52-week low of GBX 1,726 ($22.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,720 ($35.44). The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.07.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

