Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Short Interest Update

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.0 days.
Vifor Pharma stock remained flat at $$173.25 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.54. Vifor Pharma has a 52-week low of $112.75 and a 52-week high of $183.50.
Vifor Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
