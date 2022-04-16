Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Short Interest Update

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.0 days.

Vifor Pharma stock remained flat at $$173.25 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.54. Vifor Pharma has a 52-week low of $112.75 and a 52-week high of $183.50.

Vifor Pharma Company Profile

Vifor Pharma AG, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used for the treatment of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia; Maltofer, an oral iron polymaltose complex for infants, children, adolescents, and pregnant woman with iron deficiency; and Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) to treat symptomatic anemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD).It also provides Retacrit, a short-acting ESA; Venofer, an intravenous iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Velphoro, a non-calcium, iron-based chewable phosphate binder for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in adults with CKD undergoing dialysis.

