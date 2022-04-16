VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSIGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the March 15th total of 43,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTSI. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in VirTra during the third quarter valued at approximately $894,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VirTra by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VirTra by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in VirTra during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VTSI opened at $5.23 on Friday. VirTra has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.94.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

