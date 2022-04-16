Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Update

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTRU opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Vitru has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $366.28 million, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.11.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $29.74 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vitru will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vitru stock. Compass Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vitru Limited ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,327,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the quarter. Vitru comprises 12.3% of Compass Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Compass Group LLC owned 9.89% of Vitru worth $37,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

