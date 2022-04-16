Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Update

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:VTRU opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Vitru has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $366.28 million, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.11.
Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $29.74 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vitru will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.
About Vitru
Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.
