VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.54. VMware posted earnings per share of $1.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie began coverage on VMware in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,957. VMware has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.49 and a 200 day moving average of $124.29. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

