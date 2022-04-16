Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Up 124.5% in March

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 124.5% from the March 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 314.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 9.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:IHD opened at $6.26 on Friday. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

