Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $77.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.56. 881,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.92.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 4.90%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,473,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

