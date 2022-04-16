Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Vulcan Materials reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $9.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,831,000 after purchasing an additional 93,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,016,000 after purchasing an additional 131,897 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.6% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 213.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.77. The company had a trading volume of 536,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,633. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $163.00 and a one year high of $213.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

