Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Receives $18.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNC. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Wabash National by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Wabash National by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Wabash National by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,318.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $21.63.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,200.00%.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

