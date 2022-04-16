Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Short Interest Update

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 146.2% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 3.6% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 214,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the fourth quarter worth $1,952,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the fourth quarter worth $1,232,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPCB opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.02.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

