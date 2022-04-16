Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Waste Connections by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.08. 692,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,579. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $114.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.82%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

