Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 948,600 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the March 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE:WCN traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.08. 692,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,579. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $114.20 and a 1 year high of $145.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after buying an additional 1,253,935 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after buying an additional 184,349 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,827,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

