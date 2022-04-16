Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 948,600 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the March 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NYSE:WCN traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.08. 692,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,579. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $114.20 and a 1 year high of $145.62.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after buying an additional 1,253,935 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after buying an additional 184,349 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,827,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.
WCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.
Waste Connections Company Profile (Get Rating)
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
