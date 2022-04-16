Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.41.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WB shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. 86 Research raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weibo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weibo in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock.
Weibo stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.80. 554,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,512. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.45. Weibo has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Weibo by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Weibo by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Weibo by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Weibo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 76,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Weibo (Get Rating)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
