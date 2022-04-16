Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.41.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WB shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. 86 Research raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weibo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weibo in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.80. 554,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,512. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.45. Weibo has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Weibo by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Weibo by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Weibo by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Weibo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 76,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weibo (Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.