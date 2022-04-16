Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weidai stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Weidai worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. 213,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,391. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. Weidai has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

