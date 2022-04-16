Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives $57.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

WFC stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,583,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,038,036. The company has a market cap of $176.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

