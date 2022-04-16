Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,322. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.71. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $18.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $4,082,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 21,349 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,781 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

