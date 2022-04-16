Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 727,100 shares, an increase of 74.8% from the March 15th total of 415,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIX. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 19.1% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 12,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $762,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,646. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

