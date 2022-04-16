Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the March 15th total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE HIO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,993. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
