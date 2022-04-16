Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN) Senior Officer Sells C$55,332.78 in Stock

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) Senior Officer Elena Spivak sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.66, for a total transaction of C$55,332.78.

Western Copper and Gold stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,804. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$448.22 million and a P/E ratio of -113.85. Western Copper and Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$1.59 and a twelve month high of C$3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.10.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.25 price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

