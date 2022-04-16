WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,086.17 ($27.18).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($28.41) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.76) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($22.69) to GBX 1,737 ($22.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.97) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

LON SMWH traded up GBX 65 ($0.85) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,517 ($19.77). 212,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,326. WH Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 1,259.71 ($16.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,931.50 ($25.17). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,505.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,542.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61. The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.23.

In other news, insider Marion Sears purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,428 ($18.61) per share, for a total transaction of £7,140 ($9,304.14).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

