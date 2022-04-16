WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Receives GBX 2,086.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,086.17 ($27.18).

SMWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.76) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($28.41) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.97) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($22.69) to GBX 1,737 ($22.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In other WH Smith news, insider Marion Sears acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,428 ($18.61) per share, with a total value of £7,140 ($9,304.14).

WH Smith stock traded up GBX 65 ($0.85) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,517 ($19.77). 212,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,326. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,505.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,542.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61. The firm has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23. WH Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,259.71 ($16.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,931.50 ($25.17).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

