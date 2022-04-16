Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$66.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective for the company. CSFB boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.13, for a total value of C$285,077.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,551,976.99. Also, Director John Brough sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total value of C$138,043.58. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,751 shares of company stock worth $8,228,933.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$64.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.41. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$45.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

