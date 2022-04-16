Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$66.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$64.70 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$45.76 and a 12 month high of C$65.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.41 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director John Brough sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.52, for a total transaction of C$58,751.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,280. Also, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 47,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$2,825,187.83. Insiders sold a total of 135,751 shares of company stock worth $8,228,933 in the last ninety days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

