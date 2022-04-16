Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.45 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) will report $5.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.35 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $23.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $23.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $23.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.68 billion to $24.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.64 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cfra lowered Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.86.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $6.61 on Monday, hitting $170.55. 1,451,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,260. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.82 and its 200 day moving average is $208.40. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $164.52 and a 52-week high of $257.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

