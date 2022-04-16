WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) to report $20.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.84 million and the lowest is $20.20 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $17.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $83.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.06 million to $86.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $87.07 million, with estimates ranging from $82.60 million to $91.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WHF. Raymond James decreased their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Hovde Group lowered WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:WHF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.27. 64,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,969. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.36. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 308,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 67,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

