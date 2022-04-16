WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.93 Million

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHFGet Rating) to report $20.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.84 million and the lowest is $20.20 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $17.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $83.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.06 million to $86.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $87.07 million, with estimates ranging from $82.60 million to $91.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WHF. Raymond James decreased their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Hovde Group lowered WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:WHF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.27. 64,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,969. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.36. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 308,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 67,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.