Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WLL traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $83.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,131. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.15. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.89.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 29,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,281 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 25,867 shares during the last quarter.

About Whiting Petroleum (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.