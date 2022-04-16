WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $476.67 Million

Brokerages expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) to announce $476.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $464.10 million and the highest is $486.80 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $425.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.45%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

WSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen purchased 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.76. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

About WillScot Mobile Mini (Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.