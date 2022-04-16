WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRS traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $43.81. 18,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,399. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.80. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $42.43 and a 1-year high of $49.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGRS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 236,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

