WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:DGRS traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $43.81. 18,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,399. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.80. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $42.43 and a 1-year high of $49.41.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%.
