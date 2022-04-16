Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWACU) Short Interest Down 36.2% in March

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWACU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95. Worldwide Webb Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWACU. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $14,970,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $11,247,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $8,023,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,779,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,996,000.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

