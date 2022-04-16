Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.22 Million

Analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENEGet Rating) will post sales of $9.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.75 million to $15.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $22.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 million to $57.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $28.00 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on XENE. StockNews.com began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 21,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $662,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $285,438.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047 in the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 119,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XENE opened at $33.77 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

