Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.26 Million

Analysts predict that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) will post $14.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.30 million and the lowest is $12.60 million. Yatra Online posted sales of $13.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year sales of $45.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.86 million to $46.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $84.42 million, with estimates ranging from $82.87 million to $86.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yatra Online.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YTRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,835,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,001,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 404,740 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,302 shares in the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YTRA stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 55,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,135. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $2.80.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

