Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Down 33.0% in March

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 676,500 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the March 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Youdao by 1,754.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 98,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Youdao by 23,908.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its position in shares of Youdao by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 541,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Youdao by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 29,235 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAO. Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of Youdao stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. Youdao has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.22 million. Research analysts forecast that Youdao will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

