Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,800 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the March 15th total of 296,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YJ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Yunji by 37,441.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 214,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Yunji by 1,030.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 252,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yunji by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 44,740 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Yunji by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Yunji in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,000. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yunji alerts:

Shares of YJ stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $241.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82. Yunji has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.14.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.