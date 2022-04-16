Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) to report $2.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.07 and the lowest is $2.84. Acuity Brands reported earnings per share of $2.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $11.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $12.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share.

AYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Acuity Brands stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.79. 280,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.19. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $159.57 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after buying an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 142,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

