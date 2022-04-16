Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to Post -$0.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Aspen Aerogels reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 113.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.20). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $1.53 on Monday, reaching $26.42. The stock had a trading volume of 198,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,793. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74. The stock has a market cap of $877.94 million, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, Director Robert M. Gervis bought 135,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc bought 1,791,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after acquiring an additional 436,343 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,757,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 631.4% during the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 489.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 206,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,303,000 after acquiring an additional 144,291 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

