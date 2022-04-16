Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $304.95 Million

Brokerages expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) to post $304.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.00 million and the lowest is $302.90 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $301.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of B. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 1,647.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $35.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average is $44.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

