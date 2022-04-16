Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Belden’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.08. Belden reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

BDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 22.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 164,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 29,705 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Belden by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Belden by 66.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Belden in the third quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the third quarter valued at $856,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BDC traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.06. The stock had a trading volume of 146,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Belden has a 52-week low of $41.38 and a 52-week high of $68.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average is $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

