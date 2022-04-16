Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Renewable Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Brookfield Renewable Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth $41,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 114,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.9% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,180,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,259,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $43.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -182.86%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

