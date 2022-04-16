Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to Announce $12.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $12.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $13.37 and the lowest is $11.38. Cable One posted earnings of $11.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $50.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $48.74 to $53.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $58.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $57.39 to $61.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CABO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,041.86.

CABO stock traded down $11.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,428.00. 31,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,312. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,482.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,639.98. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,375.63 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 5,503.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 40,451 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Cable One by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $4,520,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 17.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

