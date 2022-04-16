Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the highest is ($0.30). Cellectis reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.50. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 170.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.88%. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 337,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 120,369 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,592,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 252,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLLS opened at $4.13 on Friday. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $20.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

