Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $0.75. Compass Minerals International posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

CMP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.54. 247,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.91. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -9.16%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,781,000 after acquiring an additional 208,238 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,271,000 after buying an additional 472,016 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.