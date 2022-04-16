Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.90 Million

Analysts expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) to report sales of $31.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.30 million. Docebo reported sales of $21.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $146.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.90 million to $151.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $195.63 million, with estimates ranging from $183.70 million to $208.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average of $60.93. Docebo has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $92.75. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.24 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,051,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,822,000 after buying an additional 631,453 shares in the last quarter. Akkr Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at $12,884,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the third quarter worth $7,863,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 1,607.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 99,245 shares during the period. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Docebo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,283,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,453,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

